BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.00. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of C$37.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

