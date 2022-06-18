Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.05

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.