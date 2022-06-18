Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.05

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

