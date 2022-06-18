BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.24

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 6657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in BrightView by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in BrightView by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 1,810,590 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

