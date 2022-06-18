Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 12%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. 4,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 165,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

