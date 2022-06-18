Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.98. 293,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.74. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$22.98 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

