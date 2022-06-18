Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

