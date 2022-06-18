Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,460,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 220,386 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 937,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

