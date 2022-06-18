CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Down 14.1%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 29,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.