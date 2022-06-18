CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $154.89

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.89 and last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 12735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.85.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 55.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 118.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CDW by 88.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

