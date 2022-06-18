Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 29875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,775. Also, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

