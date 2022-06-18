Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.99

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.99 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 83809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.97%.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

