Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

