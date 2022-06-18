Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

