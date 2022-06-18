Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 83.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

