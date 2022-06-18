China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Down 0.5%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

