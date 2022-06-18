China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.94

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 9808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

About China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

