China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.94

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.94 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 9808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

