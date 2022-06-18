CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.23

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 90095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

