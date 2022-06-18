CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.23

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 90095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
Separately, DBS Vickers cut CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)
CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.