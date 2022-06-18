Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.