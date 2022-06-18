Comparing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Global Arena has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Arena and Alarm.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $1.22 million 1.13 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.06 $51.17 million $0.90 67.46

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -94.10% N/A -195.96% Alarm.com 5.95% 11.71% 5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Arena and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83

Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.59%. Given Alarm.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Global Arena on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

