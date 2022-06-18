Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.92

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 9214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.32.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
