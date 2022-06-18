Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,392.88

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,392.88 and last traded at $1,399.99, with a volume of 2394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,445.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,525.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,657.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 42.21%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

