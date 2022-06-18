Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.43

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 13656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

