Contrasting Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.56 $2.17 billion $2.42 30.60 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 12 3 0 2.13 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $85.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 11.70% 296.77% 17.00% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

