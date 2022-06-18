Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08). 154,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 432,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of £19.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17.
Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.