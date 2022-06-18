Critical Analysis: Membership Collective Group (MCG) & Its Peers

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Membership Collective Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78% Membership Collective Group Competitors -6.51% -44.20% 1.16%

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million -$265.39 million -4.60 Membership Collective Group Competitors $2.57 billion -$14.61 million 26.83

Membership Collective Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group. Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 Membership Collective Group Competitors 342 2174 3152 61 2.51

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.33%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 57.32%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Membership Collective Group peers beat Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.