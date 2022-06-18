Critical Comparison: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.02 $7.72 million $0.08 115.14 Iris Energy $8.39 million 24.54 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cars.com and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75 Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.30%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 587.55%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cars.com beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

