Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.33

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 40725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

