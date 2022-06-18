Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.33

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 40725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
