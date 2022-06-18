Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CRT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

