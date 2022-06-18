Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.31% from the company’s previous close.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 876,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.