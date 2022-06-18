Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.31% from the company’s previous close.
CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.
CYRX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 876,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
