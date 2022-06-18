CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.02

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 10730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

