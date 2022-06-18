Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Director Arik Maimon Purchases 32,850 Shares of Stock

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) Director Arik Maimon acquired 32,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $22,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,621,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,494.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cuentas stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Cuentas Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 136.38% and a negative net margin of 1,663.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cuentas by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

