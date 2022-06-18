Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Director Arik Maimon Purchases 32,850 Shares of Stock

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) Director Arik Maimon acquired 32,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $22,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,621,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,494.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cuentas stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Cuentas Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 136.38% and a negative net margin of 1,663.65%.
Cuentas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.
