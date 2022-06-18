Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,319,099 shares of company stock valued at $42,962,642. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,650. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

