Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

