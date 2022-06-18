Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

