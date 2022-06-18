DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.46

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 162527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.9024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

