E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 185881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on EONGY. Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.
About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
