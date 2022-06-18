Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.78. 42,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 18,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

