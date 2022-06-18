East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Up 16.3%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares rose 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$51.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

About East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

