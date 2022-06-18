East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Up 16.3%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) shares rose 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 45,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$51.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.
