Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Steven Sherman Sells 6,911 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $13,130.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,597 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $11,610.72.

On Thursday, April 28th, Steven Sherman sold 6,862 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $16,537.42.

On Thursday, March 24th, Steven Sherman sold 6,389 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $18,783.66.

EKSO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.