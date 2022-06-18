Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.76

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 192360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

