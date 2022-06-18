Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

