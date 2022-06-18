Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.00) to €47.00 ($48.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 68,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,533. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

