Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $66.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,959.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVBG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

