Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,959.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.