Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.73

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.73 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 1471992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

