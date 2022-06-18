Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149 ($38.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.18) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($27.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,630.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,970.19. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,266 ($27.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

