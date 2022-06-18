Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Down 2.7%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 211,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 38,800 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 123,874 shares of company stock worth $280,589. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

