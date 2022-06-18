F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.49

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 146812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

