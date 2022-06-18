Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.98. 222,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.11. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.09%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

