First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Trading Down 2.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 47,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.